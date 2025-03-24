Actor Aswad Haroon accuses Nazish Jahangir of financial fraud and threats

Pakistani actor Aswad Haroon has filed a legal case against actress Nazish Jahangir, accusing her of financial fraud. He claims that Jahangir misused Rs2.5 million that he lent her for a project. The dispute has gained significant attention on social media and in the media.

Haroon explained in a recent interview that arrest warrants had been issued against her for fraud, verbal abuse, and threats. He stated that when Nazish appeared in court, she threatened him and made inappropriate remarks about his mother. This, according to Haroon, added to the tension in their legal dispute.

The two actors had previously shared a friendship, which began after working together on a telefilm. However, Haroon claims that after he helped Nazish financially, she took the money and even failed to return a borrowed vehicle. Despite attempts to resolve the issue for six months, he says she allegedly blackmailed and physically attacked him.

Haroon has now decided to proceed with legal action to settle the matter. The case has sparked widespread public interest, and both actors are facing legal and reputational challenges as the dispute continues to unfold.