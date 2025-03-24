Bangladesh cricket stunned as Tamim Iqbal suffers heart attack during match

Bangladesh cricket was shaken when former captain Tamim Iqbal suffered a heart attack during a match in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. While playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club against Shinepukur Cricket Club, Tamim felt chest discomfort in the first innings. Medical personnel responded quickly, and plans were made to airlift him to Dhaka for advanced treatment.

However, logistical issues led to a change in plans, and Tamim was rushed to Fazilatunnesa Hospital in Savar. Doctors confirmed that he had suffered a serious heart attack. The Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) chief physician, Dr. Debashish Chowdhury, said initial tests showed minor heart complications, but his condition worsened as he was moved for transport.

Tamim’s condition required immediate attention, and he was brought back to the hospital for further evaluation. Dr. Chowdhury assured the public that Tamim is now under close medical supervision, with efforts focused on stabilizing his health. The incident has deeply disturbed Bangladesh’s cricket community, as Tamim has been a key figure in the national team.

Tamim’s family has been informed and is on its way to the hospital. The cricket world is united in hoping for his speedy and full recovery. Fans and fellow cricketers have expressed their support and prayers for his well-being.