Trump administration selling 1,000 ‘Gold Card’ visas daily for $5 million each

The Trump administration is selling 1,000 “Gold Card” visas every day. These visas offer a direct route to U.S. citizenship for people who invest $5 million. The new program, launched in February, aims to replace the EB-5 investor visa program. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick believes there are 37 million potential buyers worldwide, with a goal to sell one million visas.

Billionaire John Paulson helped create the program, and Elon Musk is involved in its technology. The Gold Card visa is expected to bring in a lot of revenue for the U.S. However, it has sparked criticism. Some say it creates a system that favors the rich, while the government continues to focus on removing undocumented immigrants.

Many critics argue that citizenship shouldn’t be for sale at such a high cost. Still, the Trump administration sees the Gold Card as a key part of its immigration plan. The president has said the program won’t need approval from Congress.

Even though the program is still being set up, it could become a big part of the administration’s immigration strategy, despite the ongoing debate.