Makkah records heaviest rainfall in Saudi Arabia with 64mm in Sarar area

Makkah saw the highest rainfall in Saudi Arabia on Friday, with 64mm recorded in the Sarar area of Taif. The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture reported the rainfall as part of their monitoring across 10 regions. The data came from 129 stations that tracked precipitation over the past 24 hours.

Other areas in Makkah also saw significant rainfall. Al Hada Park in Taif received 42.8mm, while Madrakah in Al Jamum recorded 40.4mm. King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah received 24mm of rain, causing disruptions in the region.

The Asir region also experienced heavy rainfall, with Abha’s Tamniyah measuring 29.4mm and Al Shaaf receiving 27.2mm. Meanwhile, Jazan’s Al Dair reported 23.7mm. These areas experienced intense weather patterns, impacting daily life.

Rainfall was also reported in other parts of the country, including Riyadh and the Eastern Province. Although moderate, the rain in regions like Umm Al Shafallah in Al Qarya Al Ulya and Kharoub farms in Shaqra is being monitored closely by authorities.