One killed as Israel resumes strikes on Southern Lebanon

Lebanon’s health ministry reported one death on Sunday after an Israeli drone strike hit a car in the southern village of Aita al-Shaab. This came a day after the most intense escalation since the November ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. The strike is part of ongoing Israeli actions in southern Lebanon.

Israeli airstrikes also targeted the towns of Naqurah, Shihin, and Labbouneh near the Israeli border. These attacks followed Saturday’s deadly airstrike on Tyre, which killed seven people, including a Hezbollah official. Israel claimed the strikes were in response to rocket fire from southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah denied firing any rockets, calling Israel’s accusations as mere “pretexts” for its continued attacks on Lebanon. Israel argues that the airstrikes are aimed at Hezbollah military sites violating the ceasefire agreement. Under the ceasefire, Hezbollah was to move forces away from the Israeli border, but they remain in violation.

Although the ceasefire brought calm after months of conflict, Israel has continued to target Hezbollah. The agreement requires Israel to pull back its forces across the Blue Line, but it has missed deadlines and holds onto key strategic positions. Tensions remain high, with both sides continuing their military actions.