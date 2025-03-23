Noor’s four wickets and Ravindra’s knock guide CSK to victory over Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets in their IPL 2025 opener on Sunday. Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed made an impressive debut, taking 4 wickets for just 18 runs. His brilliant bowling helped restrict Mumbai to 155/9. Khaleel Ahmed also contributed with 3 wickets, providing early breakthroughs.

CSK chased down the target of 156 despite an early setback. Deepak Chahar dismissed Rahul Tripathi for just 2 runs. However, Rachin Ravindra and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad steadied the innings with a 67-run partnership. Gaikwad’s explosive 53 off 26 balls set the tone for CSK’s chase.

Mumbai Indians fought back, with Vignesh Puthur taking crucial wickets. He dismissed Gaikwad and troubled CSK’s middle order. Despite the loss of wickets, Ravindra held firm, scoring 65 off 45 balls. He found support from Ravindra Jadeja, who made 17 off 18 balls, helping CSK finish the game with five balls to spare.

Earlier, CSK’s decision to field first paid off. They dismissed Rohit Sharma early and reduced Mumbai to 36/3 in the powerplay. Noor Ahmed’s superb bowling performance dismantled Mumbai’s middle order. Deepak Chahar’s late cameo of 28 off 15 balls helped Mumbai reach 155, but it wasn’t enough. CSK won with ease.