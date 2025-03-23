Honoring the Sacrifices of Our Brave Security Personnel

Being a victim of constant threats and terrorism, Pakistan’s brave security personnel and jawans have always served to their best and stand as an unshakable shield. Their sacrifices since independence are immeasurable and it is our prime responsibility to recognize their services and efforts, and support them beyond just words.

Nation’s Strength is Recognized by its Protectors

From the rugged terrains of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the bustling streets of our cities, our armed forces are always a step ahead 24/7, risking their lives for the safety of our people. Their actions ensure that they wont step down at any cost to undermine the stability of Pakistan. They have fought valiantly in military operations, counter-terrorism missions, and border defense, resulting in massive sacrifices to ensure people safety and peace.

These military personnel do not just fight on the front line with our enemies but also go through a lot in their personal lives. Since they leave their families for weeks and months, staying away from their homes to serve in hard areas, their commitment to serve the country remains unwavering. They are the true heroes of our nation and we must not forget to salute them for their resilience, courage, and an undying love for Pakistan.

The Cost of Peace Pakistan is one of those highlighted countries in global books whose fearless soldiers have lost millions of lives in defense of their country. Their sacrifices are not mere numbers to show off, in fact, they create the stories of sons, fathers, and brothers who left behind grieving families but an unbreakable legacy of bravery.

Whether it was Operation Zarb-e-Azb, Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, or ongoing counter-insurgency efforts, these armed professionals have put everything on the line to eliminate terrorist networks and secure our borders. It would be a shame for the nation if we do not recognize their sacrifices and forget what they have done for our people and generations to come.

Acknowledgment, Respect, and Support

In true essence, we must honor the sacrifices made by our jawans in the following ways:

– Making sure that our young generation understands and recognizes the sacrifices made by armed forces through discussion forums, educational curriculum, and media talks.

– Supporting the families of those who gave their lives for the peace of our country through financial means and emotional support.

– Encouraging such initiatives that help retired military personnel and injured veterans to start their civilian lives as a new start.

– Spreading awareness about the ongoing national security challenges and hardships for our armed forces and how they play a crucial role in addressing them.

As proud citizens of Pakistan, we should all take a moment to express our gratitude and unwavering support for these heroes. In reality, every Pakistani owes their security, peace, and freedom to the sacrifices made by our jawans.

Let’s vow together on this day that we will never leave them alone in this world and hereafter by honoring them every day, in every way possible.

Pakistan Zindabad!

The writer is member (Punjab Assembly). She is a close aide of Maryam Nawaz and tweets at @hinaparvezbutt