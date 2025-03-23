Maryam Nawaz leads Punjab’s effort to train 27,000 rural women in IT

The Punjab government has launched an ambitious program to equip 27,000 rural women with digital and IT skills. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the initiative aims to bridge the gender gap in technology and create new economic opportunities.

As part of the program, women will receive scholarships during training. Upon completion, they will be provided with desktop computers and free Wi-Fi devices. The six-month online course, supervised by the Punjab Skills Development Department (PSDF), will cover a range of digital skills such as web development, coding, digital marketing, and e-commerce.

The program will allow participants to apply from home through an online platform. The training curriculum includes essential skills like graphic design, social media management, freelancing, office automation, and cybersecurity. Women who complete the training will also receive certifications and job placement support.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized that this program would allow women to start freelancing, launch tech businesses, or run online ventures from home. This initiative aligns with broader goals of gender equality and economic empowerment, helping women compete in the global digital economy.