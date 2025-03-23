Pakistan day 2025: Nation stands united in pride and strength

Pakistan Day was celebrated with great pride and grandeur on Sunday, marked by a spectacular military parade at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad. The day commemorates the historic Lahore Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940, which set the agenda for a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent. High-ranking officials, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and services chiefs, attended the event, underscoring its national significance.

In his address, President Zardari paid tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies for their sacrifices. He acknowledged their role in ensuring the country’s security and stability, particularly in the face of geo-political challenges. Zardari expressed confidence that Pakistan’s armed forces, supported by the nation, would continue to defend the country against external and internal threats.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also delivered a message emphasizing the importance of the day. He reflected on the 85th anniversary of the Lahore Resolution and the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Sharif stated that the resolution laid the foundation for an independent homeland where Muslims could live with dignity and self-respect.

As Pakistan faces numerous challenges, both internal and external, the leaders reiterated the nation’s resolve to build a prosperous and united country. They called for national unity, effective policies, and dedicated efforts to achieve economic prosperity and secure Pakistan’s rightful place in the world.