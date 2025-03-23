Mark Carney calls April 28 elections to defend Canada’s sovereignty against Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced early federal elections for April 28 after dissolving parliament on Sunday. Carney, a former central banker, was recently chosen to replace Justin Trudeau as the leader of the Liberal Party. This election, several months ahead of the original date, comes in response to ongoing threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Carney, in a speech to the nation, vowed to protect Canada’s sovereignty against Trump’s repeated calls for the country to join the U.S. as the 51st state. He said, “Trump wants to break us, so America can own us. We will not let that happen.” With Canada facing rising trade tensions, Carney hopes to rally voters around Canadian patriotism and protect the nation’s independence.

The election will see Carney facing off against Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party, who had been the front-runner before Carney’s leadership. Polls have shifted in Carney’s favor, and analysts believe this election is too close to call. The looming threat of Trump’s hostile actions has dominated the campaign, making it a critical moment for the nation.

Trump, on the other hand, has expressed indifference about the Canadian election outcome. He continues to focus on strengthening tariffs against Canada and other trading partners. As the election approaches, many Canadians are expected to vote in large numbers, as this election has become an existential test of the country’s sovereignty.