Ukraine and U.S. meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss partial ceasefire with Russia

Ukrainian and U.S. officials are set to meet in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to discuss a possible partial ceasefire in the ongoing war with Russia. This meeting is part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. The meeting will take place ahead of planned talks between U.S. and Russian delegations on Monday.

The discussions come after previous talks in Saudi Arabia, where the U.S. and Ukraine discussed a 30-day truce proposal. Ukraine agreed to the proposal, but Ukrainian officials consider Sunday’s meeting a technical discussion. The meeting will focus on clarifying the details of possible ceasefire options, including monitoring and control measures.

On the battlefield, Ukraine continued its fight against Russian forces. Ukraine destroyed 100 out of 179 Russian drones in a recent attack. Despite diplomatic efforts, both sides reported ongoing strikes. A Russian drone attack on Kyiv overnight resulted in three deaths, including a child, and significant damage.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine both reported military actions. Russian forces continued advancing in eastern Ukraine, while Ukrainian drones targeted southwestern Russia. Despite the ongoing violence, Trump stated that efforts to manage the escalation were “somewhat under control,” with hopes for a broader ceasefire by April 20.