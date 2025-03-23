Fan breaches security to touch Virat Kohli’s feet during IPL 2025 opener

The IPL 2025 opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took a surprising turn when a fan breached security to meet Virat Kohli. The incident occurred during RCB’s chase of a 175-run target at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday. As Kohli reached his half-century in the 13th over, a fan scaled the barbed wire fencing, evading police, and ran onto the field.

The fan, identified as 18-year-old Rhituparno Pakhira from Jamalpur village, approached Kohli and touched his feet, refusing to let go until security intervened. The match was briefly halted as security escorted Pakhira off the pitch. Kohli remained calm, continuing his innings, and helped RCB win the match comfortably by seven wickets with 22 balls to spare.

The incident went viral on social media, attracting attention from fans and officials alike. Rajeev Shukla, an IPL official, tweeted his amazement at Kohli’s massive fan following. After the match, Kolkata Police arrested Pakhira and charged him with criminal trespassing, assaulting a public servant, and endangering safety.

In his statement, Pakhira expressed his admiration for Kohli, saying, “Virat is my god, and I am prepared to face anything for him.” Meanwhile, RCB’s victory was powered by Kohli’s unbeaten 59 runs off 36 balls. Despite the disruption, RCB’s chase was straightforward, and they secured the win with ease.