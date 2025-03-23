16 terrorists killed as Pakistani forces prevent border infiltration in North Waziristan

Security forces killed 16 terrorists early on Sunday morning while they attempted to cross the Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The military’s media wing, ISPR, confirmed the incident, stating that the terrorists tried to infiltrate Pakistan through the Ghulam Khan Kallay area. Pakistani troops quickly responded, engaging the group in a fierce exchange of fire.

The ISPR described the attackers as “khawarij,” a term used for those who carry out terrorist activities. After the intense firefight, all 16 terrorists were killed. The statement emphasized that Pakistan has repeatedly asked the Afghan government to secure their side of the border and prevent terrorists from using Afghan soil to attack Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari praised the security forces for their swift and decisive action in stopping the infiltration. He commended the bravery of the troops, ensuring that actions against terrorism would continue until the threat is fully eliminated. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also acknowledged the professionalism of the forces in thwarting the infiltration and eliminating the terrorists.