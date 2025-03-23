Sindh government cancels Eid holidays for transport staff to curb fare hikes

In a move to control fare overcharging during Eidul Fitr, the Sindh government has canceled holidays for all transport department staff. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon made the announcement, ensuring officials will remain on duty throughout the festive period. The decision aims to prevent excessive fare collection by transporters.

Memon emphasized that complaints of overcharging are common during Eid, and the government is determined to protect citizens from paying more than the approved rates. Transport officers, including those from the Sindh Transport Authority, will be monitoring fares across the province. They will also address complaints quickly and effectively.

The minister made it clear that strict action will be taken against any transporters who violate fare regulations. He urged the public to report any instances of overcharging so authorities can act promptly. This measure aims to ensure that passengers are not exploited during the holiday season.

Memon reassured citizens that all necessary steps are in place to protect them and address transport-related issues during Eid. The government is committed to maintaining fairness and preventing fare hikes across Sindh.