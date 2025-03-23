Shaheed Bhutto’s legacy celebrated with Nishan-e-Pakistan award

In a special ceremony at Aiwan-i-Sadr, President Asif Ali Zardari conferred Pakistan’s highest civilian awards on several distinguished citizens. Among them was the late former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was honored with the Nishan-e-Pakistan posthumously. His daughter, Sanam Bhutto, accepted the award on his behalf, marking a historic moment for the country.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, and First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari. They celebrated the contributions of individuals who have excelled in various fields. Bhutto’s recognition highlights his immense impact on Pakistan’s political history and legacy.

Other awards included the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, given posthumously to Air Marshal (Retd.) Raja Shahid Hamid for his exceptional service. Sultan Ali Akbar Allana received the Nishan-e-Khidmat for his influential work in the financial sector. Several people were honored with the Hilal-e-Imtiaz for their extraordinary efforts in education, literature, and civil service.

Additionally, individuals like Hussain Dawood, Sadia Rashid, and Professor Dr. Shehryar received recognition for their philanthropic and professional work. Awards were also granted to experts in fields such as science, social services, and IT. The ceremony reflected Pakistan’s deep appreciation for those who serve the nation selflessly.