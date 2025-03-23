Driving costs surge as NHA announces another toll hike

For the fourth time in the past fourteen months, the National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced a significant toll tax hike on national highways and motorways, with the new rates set to take effect from April 1.

According to an official notification, available with Daily Times,toll charges for cars will be Rs. 70, vans Rs. 150, and buses Rs. 250. Two- and three-axle trucks will be charged Rs. 300, while larger trucks will pay Rs. 550. Significant increases have been applied to several major motorways, including M1, M3, M4, M5, M14, and E35. The toll for cars on the M1 Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway has risen from Rs. 500 to Rs. 550. On the M3 Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway, the fee has increased from Rs. 700 to Rs. 800.

Similarly, car tolls on the M4 Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad-Multan route have gone up from Rs. 950 to Rs. 1,050, while those on the M5 Multan-Sukkur Motorway have been raised from Rs. 1,100 to Rs. 1,200.

The M14 Dera Ismail Khan-Hakla Motorway now charges Rs. 650 for cars, up from Rs. 600. The toll for cars on the E35 Hasan Abdal-Havelian-Mansehra route has been increased from Rs. 250 to Rs. 300.