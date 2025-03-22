Is Ayeza Khan set to make her Bollywood debut? Fans speculate

Ayeza Khan has sparked excitement among her fans with a mysterious Instagram post. The actress shared a story showing her on a flight, featuring both Pakistani and Indian flags. She also included a handshake emoji, fueling rumors of a potential Bollywood project. Fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement.

This has led to speculation that Ayeza may be collaborating with an Indian production, following in the footsteps of other Pakistani stars. Hania Aamir, Kinza Hashmi, Mawra Hocane, and Mahira Khan have all worked in India in recent years. Ayeza’s post has intensified the rumors, as many wonder if she is joining Bollywood too.

The speculation comes during a controversial time for Ayeza’s husband, Danish Taimoor. He has faced backlash recently for his comments on polygamy during a Ramadan transmission. Despite the controversy, Ayeza’s post has shifted the spotlight back to her career, with fans hoping for new updates.

While the actress has not confirmed anything, her post has left fans buzzing. If true, Ayeza’s potential Bollywood debut could strengthen cultural ties between Pakistan and India. Fans now eagerly await an official confirmation from the actress.