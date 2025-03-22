Canada’s immigration crackdown: 2.36 million visa applications rejected

Canada has reached a new record in visa rejections, with 2.36 million temporary resident visa applications denied in 2024. This reflects a sharp 50% rejection rate, a significant increase from last year’s 35%. The government has imposed stricter policies to reduce the number of temporary residents. The goal is to lower this proportion from 6.5% to 5% by 2026.

Visitor visas experienced the highest rejection rate, with 1.95 million applications denied. This marks a 54% refusal rate as authorities focus on preventing overstays. The government has become more selective, making it harder for applicants to gain entry. Meanwhile, international students are facing greater challenges due to stricter eligibility criteria and financial requirements.

Study permit approvals have also dropped, with 52% of applications rejected. This is partly due to a crackdown on fraudulent applications. Work permits had a lower refusal rate at 22%, as Canada attempts to balance labor market needs with immigration controls. This approach has made it harder for many foreign workers to secure jobs in Canada.

These changes may help reduce pressure on housing and healthcare systems but could also harm certain industries. Sectors like education and construction, which rely on foreign talent, may face labor shortages and financial challenges. As Canada plans for future immigration strategies, the full impact of these policy shifts remains uncertain.