ITP announces traffic management plan for Pakistan Day parade

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has released a traffic management plan ahead of the Pakistan Day parade on March 23. To ensure smooth traffic flow, heavy traffic will be barred from entering Islamabad from noon on March 22 until 3:00 pm on March 23.

On March 23, from 6:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Srinagar Highway will be closed in both directions, from Seventh Avenue to Kudiyanwala Chowk. Traffic heading to Bhara Kahu is advised to use alternative routes like Seventh Avenue, Pak-China Road, and Rawal Dam Chowk.

Heavy traffic from Peshawar to Lahore is directed to use the Taxila Motorway or Tarnol Phatak via Fateh Jang Motorway. Additionally, travelers from Lahore and Peshawar are advised to take alternate routes, such as Chak Beli Road and Chakri Motorway, to avoid disruptions.

Chief Traffic Officer Captain Zeeshan stated that ITP personnel will be stationed at key points to guide commuters. He urged travelers to contact the ITP helpline at 1915 and listen to FM 92.4 for real-time updates. Social media platforms will also provide live traffic information.