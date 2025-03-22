Lady health workers protest over extended duties during ramazan

Female health and sanitation workers in Rawalpindi have protested against their heavy workload during Ramazan. The workers, assigned double shifts for polio and dengue prevention, have to stay late until 10 pm to complete tasks like drafting and digitizing micro-plans. This extended schedule has led to increasing frustration among them.

Many workers have reported growing tensions at home due to their long hours away. Some families have been forced to buy Iftar items from the market, as the women cannot prepare meals. This has added to the stress, as they are unable to spend quality time with their families during the holy month.

The workers expressed their anger during a protest at the district health office. They described the workload as unbearable, with long hours and added responsibilities. After completing their health duties, they must stay late, working on reports and begging for help from computer operators to finalize them.

The workers also criticized the low compensation for their 18-hour workdays. They shared that minor mistakes in reports are met with show-cause notices, adding to their frustration. Their protest highlights the need for better working conditions and support for these dedicated workers.