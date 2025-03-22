PM Shehbaz Sharif performs umrah, prays for Pakistan’s prosperity

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif performed Umrah on Saturday during his official visit to Saudi Arabia. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The prime minister arrived in Makkah on Friday and offered Nawafil prayers at the Holy Kaaba, praying for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

Earlier in Madina Munawara, PM Sharif paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) and offered Nawafil prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawi. His prayers focused on seeking blessings for both Pakistan and the wider Muslim Ummah. The visit also aims to strengthen bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia.

PM Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia is part of a four-day trip to deepen trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. He was warmly welcomed by Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, the deputy governor of Makkah.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif, the president of PML-N, canceled his planned visit to Saudi Arabia due to health concerns. Doctors have advised him against air travel, and his physician continues to monitor his health.