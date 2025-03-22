Finance minister highlights Pakistan crypto council’s role in digital future

Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, emphasized the crucial role of the newly formed Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) in shaping the nation’s digital future. During the council’s inaugural meeting in Islamabad, Aurangzeb stated that the PCC would serve as a key platform, connecting regulators and industry stakeholders. This collaboration aims to create a responsible and forward-thinking regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.

Aurangzeb reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a transparent financial ecosystem. He stressed that the initiative would attract investment, empower youth, and position Pakistan as a leader in emerging technologies, especially blockchain and digital assets. The government aims to ensure economic stability while maximizing the potential of digital assets.

The PCC, launched earlier this month, will regulate and integrate blockchain technology into Pakistan’s financial system. The council’s formation marks a significant step in the country’s push to adopt digital finance and stay competitive in the global blockchain landscape. Bilal bin Saqib was appointed as the Chief Advisor to the Finance Minister for the council.

The council’s leadership includes high-level officials, such as the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), and the Federal Law Secretary. This team will work together to promote and regulate the country’s blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors, ensuring that Pakistan remains at the forefront of digital finance.