Lahore court cancels Nazish Jahangir’s arrest warrant after her court appearance

A Lahore court cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrant for actor Nazish Jahangir on Saturday. She appeared voluntarily at the Cantt Kutchery Court for the hearing and submitted a bond. The court decided to cancel the warrant after Jahangir presented a Rs50,000 bond.

The case against Jahangir was filed by actor Aswad Haroon, who claims she borrowed Rs2.5 million and a car but failed to return them. Haroon had filed a fraud case in 2024, alleging Jahangir kept the items for over six months without returning them as promised.

During the hearing, judicial magistrate Ghulam Shabbir Sial cancelled the arrest warrant after Jahangir appeared with her lawyer, Barrister Haris. The next hearing has been scheduled for April 28. Jahangir had previously missed hearings, leading to the issuance of the arrest warrant.

In the original complaint, Haroon accused Jahangir of threatening him through a man named Sikandar Khan. The case, which includes charges of cheating under the Pakistan Penal Code, continues as both sides prepare for the next hearing.