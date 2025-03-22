Pakistan to launch digital FDI summit: A game-changer for tech investment

Pakistan will host its first-ever Digital Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Summit on April 29 and 30. The event, announced by Federal Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, will aim to boost the country’s digital economy. It will feature high-level meetings, policy discussions, and networking opportunities. Global investors, ambassadors, and international stakeholders are invited to participate and explore Pakistan’s growing tech potential.

The summit will showcase Pakistan’s digital and IT investment opportunities. It comes as part of the Digital FDI Initiative, a program designed to attract global investment in the digital sector. This initiative, led by Saudi Arabia and supported by the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), will help position Pakistan as a regional technology hub. The event will highlight the country’s skilled workforce and expanding digital businesses.

Pakistan’s young population, with over 150 million people under the age of 35, is a key asset for digital industries. The country’s talent in cybersecurity, fintech, and emerging technologies is rapidly growing. Minister Fatima emphasized that many Pakistani startups are close to becoming unicorns. Additionally, the government is offering various incentives, such as tax exemptions and profit repatriation benefits, to encourage international investments.

The government is also working to improve the digital infrastructure. A new IT Park in Islamabad is nearing completion, which will offer state-of-the-art facilities for tech businesses. Furthermore, plans are in place to train over 3 million people in digital skills by 2028. As Pakistan’s digital exports and internet usage continue to rise, the summit will position the country as a prime destination for tech investments.