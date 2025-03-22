Torkham border reopens after 27 days of closure, easing travel and trade

The Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan reopened on Saturday after being closed for 27 days. The border had been shut following a skirmish between officials from both countries on February 21. After weeks of talks, a jirga from both sides helped resolve the situation, allowing the border to reopen for trade.

Pedestrian movement had been expected to resume earlier, but a technical issue with the immigration system delayed it. Engineers quickly fixed the problem, enabling the border to function normally. Now, only those with valid visas or passports can cross the border.

Previously, during the closure, only Afghan patients were allowed to enter Pakistan. Security forces from both sides met to discuss the situation and endorsed decisions made by the Pak-Afghan Jirga. This led to the resumption of normal activities, including the movement of cargo trucks.

Torkham is a key route for trade between Pakistan and Central Asia. Around 10,000 people cross the border daily, making its reopening an important development for both countries.