Pakistan railways announces 20% discount on train tickets for Eid-ul-Fitr

Pakistan Railways has introduced a special 20% discount on train tickets for passengers during Eidul Fitr. The discount will apply to all mail, express, and intercity trains during the first three days of Eid. This offer aims to make travel more affordable for passengers celebrating the holiday.

According to a notification, the discount will be available only for the first three days of Eid. It will not extend beyond that period. However, the fare reduction will also apply to advance bookings made during these days, offering additional savings.

The 20% discount will not apply to special Eid trains, which are operated separately. Pakistan Railways has clarified that these trains will not be included in the promotion.

To ensure the discount is fully utilized, Pakistan Railways has directed all booking offices to implement the fare reduction strictly. This move is expected to provide passengers with greater convenience and savings during the festive season.