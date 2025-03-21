Lawmakers warn Trump’s travel ban could harm US economy and relations

Over 30 US lawmakers have called on President Donald Trump to abandon his plan to reinstate a controversial travel ban. The lawmakers, led by Democrats Yasmin Ansari and Brad Schneider, argue that such a ban would harm the economy, damage diplomatic relations, and fail to improve national security. They expressed their concerns in a letter, urging Trump to reconsider the proposal.

The proposed ban would affect citizens from up to 43 countries, including Pakistan, and has raised significant concerns among affected nations. Although the Trump administration has not officially confirmed the ban, reports suggest that it would categorize countries into three tiers based on security concerns. Pakistan is reportedly in the “orange” category, which would require its citizens to undergo in-person visa interviews.

The lawmakers warned that the ban could disrupt economic ties, hurt international trade, and strain diplomatic relations. They emphasized that international travel and trade are crucial for the US economy, and restricting travel could harm supply chains and foreign investment. They also criticized the national security justification for the ban, calling it discriminatory and ineffective.

The lawmakers also pointed to the personal toll such a ban would take on families, students, and professionals. They noted that the previous travel ban had separated many American families from their loved ones, creating emotional and social hardships.