Federal ministers and advisers to see 188% salary increase after cabinet approval

The federal cabinet has approved a significant salary increase for federal ministers, ministers of state, and advisers. Following this approval, their monthly salaries will rise to Rs519,000. The pay hike represents an increase of up to 188% for these officeholders.

This decision comes two months after the Finance Committee of the National Assembly approved a similar proposal for Members of Parliament (MPs) and Senators. The committee aimed to align their salaries and perks with those of federal secretaries. The proposal was approved unanimously under the leadership of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The move to increase the salaries of key government officials reflects growing concerns over the rising cost of living. It also highlights the government’s efforts to ensure competitive compensation for high-ranking officeholders.

The salary hike is expected to spark discussions about the fairness and timing of such increases amid economic challenges facing the country. However, the government has moved forward with this decision to maintain the morale and efficiency of its top officials.