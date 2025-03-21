UAE commits $1.4 trillion investment in U.S. economy

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has committed to a 10-year investment framework worth $1.4 trillion in the United States. This agreement follows high-level talks between top UAE officials and President Donald Trump earlier this week. A White House official confirmed the investment will significantly boost UAE’s current investments in key sectors such as AI, semiconductors, energy, and manufacturing.

The deal stems from a meeting between President Trump and UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed. Additionally, Vice President JD Vance and various Cabinet members hosted a dinner with the UAE delegation, which included heads of major sovereign wealth funds and corporations. These talks paved the way for the new investment framework.

As part of the framework, UAE’s ADQ investment fund, in collaboration with Energy Capital Partners, announced a $25 billion initiative focused on energy infrastructure and data centers. Furthermore, XRG, the investment arm of UAE’s ADNOC, will support U.S. natural gas production and exports with a significant investment in a Texas LNG export facility.

The UAE has also outlined plans to invest heavily in U.S. assets across gas, chemicals, energy infrastructure, and low-carbon solutions. This initiative marks a major step in strengthening economic ties between the two nations.