Germany approves €3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine

Germany has approved a new military aid package worth €3 billion ($3.25 billion) for Ukraine. A parliamentary committee source confirmed the approval on Friday. This decision comes shortly after Germany passed a major defense and infrastructure spending package.

The funds will be used to supply Ukraine with military equipment to help in its fight against Russian forces. The aid will cover artillery munitions and air defense systems, according to government officials. This move highlights Germany’s ongoing support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.

Germany’s new military aid package follows similar steps by other EU nations, although some countries, like Italy and Spain, have yet to fully support the EU plan to boost Ukraine’s defense efforts. The delay from these nations adds uncertainty to the broader European response.

Despite this, Germany’s contribution is a significant step in providing Ukraine with the necessary resources to defend itself. This support underscores the importance of international assistance in Ukraine’s ongoing battle against Russian aggression.