Gandapur challenges Fazlur Rehman’s influence, calls for PTI founder’s release to end chaos

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has claimed that Maulana Fazlur Rehman no longer holds influence over the Taliban. Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Gandapur offered to lead negotiations with the Taliban himself. He stressed that he had previously submitted a plan for talks with tribal elders but received no response from the foreign or interior ministries.

Gandapur was confident that, if given the responsibility, he could bring the Taliban to the table. He said, “If I’m given the task, I will sit with Taliban leader Akhundzada tomorrow.” He pointed out that the Taliban could not refuse the tribal elders and emphasized that no progress had been made despite his previous efforts.

Regarding the political landscape, Gandapur addressed the challenges his government faced during the elections. He explained that when they were in the mountains, they did not hold rallies or gain significant support. However, he also took pride in the K-P government’s surplus of Rs159 billion, while criticizing Punjab’s financial deficit of Rs148 billion.

In his Iftar speech, Gandapur called for political stability and urged the release of PTI founder Imran Khan. He argued that only his release could restore order and curb rising terrorism. He also emphasized the need for national dialogue and better relations with Afghanistan to improve the country’s situation.