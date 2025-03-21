Eid-ul-Fitr holidays set: SBP and Federal govt declare 3 days Off

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced a three-day holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr in 2025. The bank will remain closed from March 31 to April 2, 2025. The holidays will fall on Monday to Wednesday. This announcement was made on Friday by the central bank.

The federal government has also declared a similar three-day holiday for offices. The government’s notification mentioned that these holidays will be from March 31 to April 2, 2025. This means employees across various sectors will enjoy a break for the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations are expected to begin either on March 31 or April 1. The exact date will depend on the moon sighting. If the moon is sighted on March 30, Eid will be on March 31. However, if the moon is not sighted, the festival will begin on April 1.

This year’s Eid holiday gives people a chance to celebrate with family and loved ones. Many will enjoy the long weekend, marked by prayers, feasts, and festivities. The announcement is expected to bring joy to the public, as they prepare for the occasion.