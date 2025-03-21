Punjab government denies PTI’s request for Pakistan Day rally at Minar-e-Pakistan

The Punjab government has turned down Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) request to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22. Justice Farooq Haider of the Lahore High Court officially dismissed the PTI’s plea due to security concerns. The decision follows a notification from the Lahore Deputy Commissioner.

In their report, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted recent security incidents, including attacks in Bannu Cantt and on the Jaffer Express. These events raised alarms about public safety and contributed to the rejection of PTI’s request. The report also mentioned a specific threat alert regarding 76 trained terrorists potentially plotting attacks.

The court’s decision was based on the assessment of the Deputy Commissioner’s report. However, PTI’s Vice President Akmal Bari has the option to challenge this ruling. The party may seek a legal remedy to address their concerns regarding the decision.

This development underscores the ongoing tension surrounding public gatherings in Pakistan amid rising security challenges. As a result, PTI will have to reevaluate its plans for the Pakistan Day celebration.