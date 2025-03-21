Haris Rauf achieves 200 international wickets in thrilling T20I match against New Zealand

Haris Rauf has made history by taking his 200th international wicket during the third T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton. The Pakistani pacer delivered an impressive performance, ending his spell with figures of 3-29 in four overs. He claimed the key wickets of Tim Seifert, Michael Bracewell, and Ish Sodhi, helping Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 204 runs.

Bracewell was Rauf’s landmark wicket, bowled in the 19th over. Earlier, he had dismissed Seifert and later picked up Sodhi’s wicket, showcasing his skill as a leading bowler. With this milestone, Rauf becomes the 24th Pakistani player to achieve 200 international wickets, joining the ranks of legends like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Since his debut in 2020, Rauf has been a vital part of Pakistan’s bowling attack, especially in white-ball cricket. He now boasts a total of 201 wickets across all formats, with an impressive strike rate of 20.59. His contributions continue to solidify his reputation in international cricket.

In addition to his wickets, Rauf also took a remarkable catch during the match. Pakistan needed this victory to stay competitive in the series, and other bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Abrar Ahmed also contributed with two wickets each.