Journalist Farhan Mallick remanded to FIA custody over ‘Anti-State’ allegations

A Karachi court has handed journalist Farhan Mallick into the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for four days. Mallick, the founder of media agency Raftar, is accused of airing “anti-state” content on his YouTube channel. The FIA claims that he spread fake news that caused unrest and targeted public figures. Mallick was arrested after FIA officials visited Raftar’s office, allegedly harassing staff before summoning him for questioning.

Mallick faces several charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, including tampering with communication equipment and spreading malicious content. Specifically, Section 26-A of PECA, added recently, criminalizes the dissemination of fake news that could cause public panic or harm reputations. If found guilty, Mallick could face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to Rs2 million.

Raftar has denied the allegations, stating no evidence has been presented to support the claims against Mallick or the outlet. The journalist’s arrest has drawn significant criticism from the media community and human rights groups. Activists argue that such actions are part of a broader effort to stifle dissent and curtail press freedom in Pakistan.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has condemned the arrest and urged authorities to respect freedom of expression. Pakistan ranks 152nd in the global press freedom index, reflecting ongoing concerns about censorship and restrictions on media outlets, including temporary bans on platforms like YouTube and TikTok.