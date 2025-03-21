Renewed violence claims 91 lives in Gaza as truce collapses

On Thursday, at least 91 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes across Gaza as Israel resumed its military operations. The Gaza health ministry reported numerous injuries as the situation rapidly escalated. After two months of relative calm, many families are fleeing their homes once again.

Israel abandoned the ceasefire and intensified its air and ground campaign. Israeli forces dropped leaflets, urging residents to evacuate from towns like Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun in the north. This return to conflict has left people like Samed Sami wondering about their survival as they seek shelter in makeshift camps.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has begun ground operations in northern Gaza, focusing on expanding a buffer zone. Palestinian militant group Hamas responded by firing rockets into Israel, leading to sirens in central Israel. Medics reported that Israeli strikes targeted homes in various neighborhoods across the Gaza Strip.

As talks to extend the ceasefire failed, Israel launched a significant bombing campaign. The military also advised residents to avoid Salahuddin road, the main north-south route. Instead, they should use coastal roads to travel through the area. The renewed violence raises serious concerns for the safety and future of Gazans.