Aurangzeb tackles climate challenges: Pakistan moves towards glacier preservation

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted the severe impact of climate change on Pakistan’s food production and livelihoods. He pointed out that Pakistan was ranked the most vulnerable country to climate change in 2022. This ranking was due to catastrophic floods, caused by excessive monsoon rainfall, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), and other factors.

Speaking at the first ‘World Day of Glaciers’ in Islamabad, Aurangzeb emphasized the disturbed water cycle and its effects on crop yields. He noted that over 3,000 glacial lakes exist in Pakistan, with 33 of them being highly volatile, putting millions at risk. He stressed the importance of a Pakistan glacial protection and resiliency framework to address these threats.

The finance minister acknowledged that while Pakistan had received pledges of $10 billion after the 2022 floods, only one-third of it was received. He explained that the real challenge was developing bankable projects to attract the necessary investment. Capacity building in the country remains a key priority for addressing these issues effectively.

Pakistan is launching its first Glacier Conservation Strategy to protect its vital ecosystems. The United Nations has designated 2025 as the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation to raise awareness of the rapid melting of glaciers, crucial for global freshwater. The strategy aims to protect these resources, vital for water, food, and energy security.