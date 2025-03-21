Daily Times

Three motorcyclists die in road accidents in Karachi

 

On Thursday, three motorcyclists died in separate traffic accidents in Karachi. The first accident happened near Johar Mor when a fast cement mixer truck hit a motorcycle. The crash instantly killed 25-year-old Abdul Saboor. An angry mob then set the truck on fire, and police arrested the driver.

In another incident in Liaquatabad No 10, a dumper truck struck a motorcyclist, killing him. A third accident in Keamari involved a car hitting a bike, causing another motorcyclist’s death. These tragedies raise serious concerns about road safety in the city.

Earlier that day, over ten people were hurt when a passenger wagon collided with a dumper truck near the Saeedabad Police Training Centre on Hub River Road. After the crash, the dumper hit a wall, and the wagon overturned, trapping its driver inside.

Rescue teams took the injured to Civil Hospital. Among them were a 35-year-old mother, her 16-year-old daughter, and several others. These accidents show the urgent need for better road safety to protect people in Karachi.

