President Zardari announces sentence remission for prisoners on Pakistan Day and Eid ul Fitr

On Pakistan Day and Eid ul Fitr, President Asif Ali Zardari announced a special remission reducing sentences for certain prisoners. This 180-day remission applies under Article 45 of the Constitution. However, it excludes individuals convicted of serious crimes like murder, terrorism, and financial offenses.

The remission mainly benefits male prisoners over 65 and female prisoners over 60 who have served at least one-third of their sentence. Additionally, women with children in prison and juvenile offenders under 18 are also eligible for this remission. This decision highlights the government’s focus on compassionate justice.

In celebration of Eid ul Fitr, the federal government officially declared public holidays from March 31 to April 2. A notification from the Cabinet Secretariat confirmed these dates as public holidays to allow citizens to enjoy the festive occasion. The holiday period will extend from Monday to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on the evening of March 30 to sight the Shawwal moon. This meeting will determine the start of Eid ul Fitr celebrations in Pakistan. Religious scholars and meteorological experts will examine moon sighting reports, marking the conclusion of Ramadan.