Chapman’s blistering 94 gives New Zealand upper hand in t20 series

Mark Chapman led New Zealand to a commanding total of 204 in the third T20 against Pakistan. He played a sensational knock of 94 runs off just 44 balls. His explosive innings featured 11 fours and four sixes, exploiting the small boundaries at Eden Park. Chapman narrowly missed out on a second T20 century, falling to Shaheen Shah Afridi’s slower ball.

Aside from Chapman, the rest of the New Zealand batting line-up struggled. Captain Michael Bracewell chipped in with 31 runs, but the team was dismissed on the penultimate ball. Pakistan’s bowling attack showed promise, with Haris Rauf taking three wickets for 29 runs. Abrar Ahmed and Abbas Afridi each claimed two wickets, providing much-needed breakthroughs.

Pakistan’s hopes of chasing 205 runs now depend on a strong response. After heavy losses in the first two games, they face an uphill battle to stay alive in the series. New Zealand’s bowlers will look to capitalize on Pakistan’s weaknesses and close out the series.

New Zealand made one change, bringing in Kyle Jamieson for Zak Foulkes. Jamieson had previously impressed, taking three wickets in New Zealand’s opening match win. With the series poised for an exciting finish, both teams will be eager to prove themselves in the upcoming matches.

