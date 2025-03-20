A populist loaded with controversies

Fresh debate is stirred on the PTI’s stance on surging terrorism and meaningful boycott of National Security session. Situation merits a reprisal of past irrational stands taken by the PTI supremo.

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, has been surrounded by controversy due to his views on various sensitive topics.

Extremism

Khan has faced criticism for his perceived soft stance on extremism. In 2018, he was accused of being sympathetic to the Taliban and other extremist groups.-

Rape Victims

Khan sparked outrage in 2021 when he suggested that women who wear revealing clothing are more likely to be raped. He later clarified his statement, saying he meant to emphasize the importance of dressing modestly to avoid tempting men.

Freedom of Press

Khan’s government was criticized for its handling of the media, with many journalists and outlets facing censorship and intimidation. In 2020, Khan’s government was accused of forcing the resignation of a prominent journalist who had been critical of the government.

These controversies have contributed to concerns about Khan’s commitment to human rights, women’s rights, and freedom of expression.

The ex-cricketer has earned the moniker “Taliban Khan” for repeatedly arguing for peace talks with militants and for his party’s alliance with Sami ul Haq, the so-called Father of the Taliban whose madrassas once educated Taliban stalwarts Mullah Omar and Jalaluddin Haqqani.

In 2013 Khan even suggested that the Pakistani Taliban should be allowed to open an office in the country. The previous year he had come in for criticism for his perceived lukewarm condemnation of the shooting of Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani schoolgirl turned women’s rights activist and Nobel prize winner.

American Drone Strikes

Khan, 65, has railed repeatedly against United States drone strikes on Pakistani territory, angering the South Asian country’s biggest benefactor. He has claimed that the strikes have killed innocent civilians, something the American government denies.

In 2012 he was briefly removed from an international flight from Canada to New York and questioned by US immigration officials on his views about the strikes.

Corruption

Khan was elected largely on an anti-graft ticket – he has described corruption as a “security risk” to Pakistan. But he drew flak for welcoming politicians from parties he has accused of being corrupt into PTI ahead of the election.

In April Khan announced that he would refer 20 PTI lawmakers to an anti-corruption body after they were accused of selling votes during Senate elections.