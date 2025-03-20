Land distribution, delayed justice — Punjab govt’s reforms, BOR’s litmus test

In recent weeks, the Punjab government has undertaken groundbreaking measures to expedite and streamline the process of agricultural land distribution and inheritance (known as Wandah). The Board of Revenue, Punjab Land Records Authority, and other relevant departments have been mobilized to ensure the swift and transparent execution of this initiative. The importance of these reforms cannot be overstated, as they address a long-standing issue that has remained unresolved for decades.

Judicial Bottlenecks and Systemic Delays

However, despite the government’s ambitious policy, the ground realities present a stark contrast. Hundreds of land distribution cases remain pending in the courts of the Board of Revenue, with judicial members routinely granting excessively long adjournments-often spanning one to two months. If an advocate fails to appear, their clerk effortlessly secures a new hearing date, prolonging cases indefinitely.

As a result, litigants are forced to endure months-sometimes years-of uncertainty while the disputed land remains under the unauthorized occupation of others. This systemic inertia not only erodes trust in the judicial process but also enables land encroachments, where those in possession continue to reap benefits at the rightful owners’ expense.

Policy Implementation – A Reality Check

The Punjab government’s policy aims to eliminate unnecessary procedural hurdles and ensure that rightful heirs receive their due shares without undue delay. In theory, this should translate into immediate relief for citizens. However, in practice, the implementation appears sluggish.

Court staff, in collusion with certain vested interests, contribute to these delays by manipulating adjournments. The situation disproportionately benefits those who have forcefully occupied disputed lands, allowing them to cultivate and profit from properties that do not legally belong to them. Meanwhile, the rightful owners are left in a state of helpless limbo, deprived of both possession and revenue.

The Path to Reform – Urgent and Transparent Solutions

To address these inefficiencies, the system requires a fundamental overhaul, ensuring that land distribution and inheritance cases are resolved without unnecessary procrastination. The following reforms are imperative:

Time-Bound Resolution: Judicial members must be legally bound to conclude inheritance and land distribution cases within a maximum of two to three hearings.

Temporary Custodianship of Disputed Land: Any land under litigation should be placed under the jurisdiction of the Deputy Commissioner’s office to prevent unauthorized occupation.

Revenue Management: Any income generated from the disputed land should be deposited with the Deputy Commissioner’s office and later disbursed to the rightful owner upon resolution of the case.

Eliminating Procedural Delays: If an advocate is absent, hearings should proceed using alternative legal mechanisms instead of being adjourned indefinitely.

Conclusion – Justice Delivered, Trust Restored

If the Punjab government’s vision for expedited land distribution is to materialize effectively, the Board of Revenue must ensure that pending cases are disposed of swiftly and transparently. Failure to do so will render these reforms merely theoretical, confined to official documents rather than making a tangible impact on people’s lives.

A truly reformed system-one that ensures timely justice-would not only uphold citizens’ legal rights but also reinforce public confidence in the judiciary and the administration. The government must enforce strict oversight to ensure that its policies are not just well-intentioned rhetoric but a transformative reality for those awaiting justice.