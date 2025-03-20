Pakistan unveils Rs424 billion water projects for 2025-26 development plan

The Ministry of Water Resources has proposed 33 new water sector projects for inclusion in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2025-26, with an estimated cost of Rs424.128 billion. The ministry has requested Rs42.432 billion in funding for the next fiscal year. Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are set to benefit, but no projects from Balochistan have been included.

During a Senate Standing Committee briefing, Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza revealed that Punjab has proposed seven projects worth Rs39.2 billion, Sindh three projects totaling Rs257.783 billion, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 19 projects costing Rs94.130 billion. WAPDA has proposed four projects with a combined cost of Rs33.0155 billion. However, these projects are not yet approved due to incomplete PC-1 documents.

The committee also reviewed the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV), Phase 1, which has a budget of Rs126.404 billion but faces significant delays. Challenges include funding shortages, power supply issues, legal disputes, and security concerns for Chinese workers. WAPDA Chairman Lt. Gen. Sajjad Ghani (Retd.) stated that the project cost could rise by 18% to Rs150 billion, with completion now expected in 2027.

The total allocation for water and hydropower projects in 2024-25 was Rs343.812 billion, with an overall cost of Rs4.488 trillion. The committee emphasized the urgent need to address funding delays and streamline project approvals to ensure timely completion of these vital water infrastructure initiatives.