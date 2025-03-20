Nawaz Sharif advised to rest and cancel travel plans

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is currently unwell, prompting doctors to recommend complete rest. His health condition has raised concerns among his family and supporters.

Dr. Adnan, Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician, monitors his health closely each day. Due to his illness, doctors have advised him against air travel. This news has disappointed many who hoped to see him travel.

Traditionally, Nawaz Sharif travels to Saudi Arabia during the last ten days of Ramazan. He usually visits the holy cities of Makkah and Medina. However, this year, his doctors have prohibited him from making the journey.

This recommendation highlights the seriousness of his condition. Families and friends are rallying around him during this challenging time, offering support and prayers.