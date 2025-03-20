Air India plans massive widebody jet order to fuel global expansion

Air India is considering a multi-billion dollar order for 30 to 40 widebody jets from Boeing and Airbus. The potential deal, which could exceed 50 aircraft, may include Airbus A350 and Boeing 777X models. This expansion follows Air India’s massive 2023 order for 470 aircraft and 100 more Airbus jets last year, mostly narrowbody planes.

The airline’s modernization push comes as international passenger traffic from India is soaring, projected to grow 15-20% this fiscal year. With global aircraft shortages expected to persist for at least four years, Air India faces delivery delays, forcing it to continue using older planes. CEO Campbell Wilson has acknowledged the challenges but remains committed to transformation.

Tata Group’s efforts to revive Air India are being closely watched, as the carrier seeks to reclaim market share from global rivals like Emirates and Lufthansa. Indian airlines currently handle 43-44% of outbound passengers, while international carriers dominate. To compete, Air India is expanding its fleet and enhancing premium services.

Despite delivery setbacks, Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express expect to receive around 20 new aircraft this year. The airline’s focus remains on securing production slots for widebody jets while navigating supply chain disruptions. A formal order announcement is anticipated around the Paris Air Show in June.