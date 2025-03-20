Pakistan’s foreign office updates on Israel travel and regional issues

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) announced on Thursday that it has no information about citizens traveling to Israel. Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stated that they are investigating reports of Pakistani visits to Israel. He mentioned that they will provide updates once they have confirmed details.

Khan condemned Israel’s military actions in Gaza and Khan Younis. He reiterated Pakistan’s strong stance against violence in the region. He emphasized that Pakistan’s missile and defense systems are for national security and assured that the nuclear program remains safe.

Khan also dismissed rumors about US travel restrictions for Pakistanis, noting that the US State Department denied those claims. He clarified that summoning Afghanistan’s chargé d’affaires is routine and stated that the deadline for Afghan refugee repatriation remains unchanged.

Finally, he confirmed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Saudi Arabia, where he thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for support. Khan criticized India for not addressing the recent attack on the Jaffer Express train in Pakistan, suggesting India’s involvement in cross-border terrorism.