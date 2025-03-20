No losses, only gains: PCB confirms record revenue from champions trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied reports of financial losses from hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, confirming a revenue of PKR 10 billion. PCB spokesperson Aamir Mir stated that all tournament expenses were covered by the ICC, while additional earnings came from ticket sales and gate revenue. An audit is expected to add another PKR 3 billion to the board’s income.

Under Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, PCB’s financial position has strengthened, with revenue for the 2023-24 fiscal year increasing by 40%. Mir highlighted that PCB now ranks among the top three richest cricket boards globally and has paid PKR 40 million in taxes. The board also revised its financial targets, further improving its fiscal management.

Stadium renovations have been a key focus, with major upgrades completed in just four months. PCB allocated PKR 18 billion for stadium improvements, with PKR 10.5 billion already spent. The next phase will enhance facilities in Karachi, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi, ensuring international standards are met.

Addressing player concerns, PCB confirmed that domestic salaries would not be reduced. Officials also clarified that financial details of the Champions Trophy will be made public for transparency. The board is awaiting further clarification from the ICC regarding its absence from the tournament’s final stage.