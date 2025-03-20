Abdullah Shafique ready to shine in New Zealand ODIs

Pakistan’s top-order batter Abdullah Shafique is eager to make a strong comeback in the ODI series against New Zealand, starting March 29. Acknowledging his recent struggles, he emphasized learning from past performances and adapting across formats. “Tagging players as red-ball or white-ball specialists isn’t fair. A cricketer should excel in all formats,” he stated.

Shafique admitted New Zealand’s challenging conditions but expressed confidence in his preparation. He credited domestic cricket for refining his skills and was honored by Babar Azam’s praise. “Babar’s encouragement means a lot. I hope to meet his expectations and contribute to the team’s success,” he said.

Analyzing New Zealand’s squad, he recognized their depth and warned against underestimating their young talent. He remained unfazed by criticism, choosing to focus on performance. “Criticism is part of cricket. I take it positively and let my game speak for itself,” he remarked.

Shafique also extended well wishes to injured teammate Saim Ayub and stressed the importance of strike rate in modern cricket. “A strong strike rate is crucial in white-ball cricket. It plays a vital role in a team’s success,” he concluded.