Islamabad high court requests records of Imran Khan’s jail meetings

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has asked for a detailed record of individuals who have met former Prime Minister Imran Khan while in jail. The request came during a hearing concerning Khan’s jail meetings. A larger bench, led by acting Chief Justice of the IHC, participated in the proceedings alongside Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan.

During the hearing, Adiala Jail Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum presented information about Khan’s meetings. He revealed that Khan has been allowed to have out-of-schedule meetings, which go against the regulations outlined in the jail manual. This information raised questions about the procedures being followed.

Following this revelation, the IHC ordered the jail administration to submit a complete record of these meetings. The court is taking this matter seriously and wants to ensure proper procedures are followed. The hearing was then adjourned until March 24 to allow time for the required records to be gathered.

Furthermore, the court also seeks clarification on the procedures used for granting these meetings to Khan. This development highlights ongoing concerns regarding transparency and adherence to regulations in the treatment of inmates. The next steps will determine how the jail administration addresses these issues.