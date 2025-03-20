WhatsApp to introduce monthly broadcast limits – What’s changing?

WhatsApp is introducing new restrictions on broadcast messages to curb spam and enhance user experience. In the coming weeks, individual users will face monthly limits on the number of messages they can send. Reports suggest a maximum of 30 broadcast messages per month, with alternatives like status updates and channels available for wider communication.

Business accounts, currently unrestricted, will also face limitations. During the testing phase, they can send up to 250 broadcast messages for free. After exceeding this limit, businesses will need to pay for additional messages. Meta is also planning to introduce customizable messaging tools and scheduling options for businesses.

These changes are part of a broader effort to refine the WhatsApp Business app and increase revenue. Meta aims to balance user convenience with business needs while minimizing unwanted messages. The platform’s growing focus on monetization includes potential paid versions with added features.

Additionally, WhatsApp Business will undergo a visual update with a new logo. These updates mark a significant shift in how WhatsApp manages communication, ensuring a spam-free and more efficient messaging experience for all users.